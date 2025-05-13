Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Capital markets report

Capital Markets: Market volatility hits KiwiSaver, experts advise long-term focus

By Graham Skellern
NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Sharemarkets have been volatile since Donald Trump announced his tariffs but fund managers' classic saying still holds true: “Don’t try to time the market." Photo / Getty Images

Sharemarkets have been volatile since Donald Trump announced his tariffs but fund managers' classic saying still holds true: “Don’t try to time the market." Photo / Getty Images

  • KiwiSaver balances fell by up to 5% due to global market volatility but have since recovered.
  • Investors are advised to stay calm, think long-term, and ensure their fund matches their risk profile.
  • Fund managers emphasise not timing the market and highlight buying opportunities during downturns.

Over the past three months, KiwiSaver members have seen their balance accounts fall by up to 5% or more as global markets swung wildly. By early May, the accounts were recovering and recouping much of the losses.

It was a stark reminder for scheme members, and other investors, that during

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Capital markets report

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Capital markets report