Billionaire investor Vinod Khosla: AI’s biggest threat is dictator misuse

Madison Malone
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Billionaire investor Vinod Khosla believes the greatest risk of artificial intelligence is not the technology itself, but who holds its power.

The biggest risk of artificial intelligence is not the loss of jobs but the technology being used by dictators, according to one of America’s most significant investors in the space.

“The frontier labs ... generally agree with this danger,” billionaire investor Vinod Khosla told Markets with Madison in Palo Alto,

