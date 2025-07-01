His firm made the first external investment into OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, a US$50 million cheque for a 5% stake in 2019.

Khosla said AI was impacting every company and industry.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re designing new seeds for crops or grasses in New Zealand, or you’re designing [the] best jet aircraft.

“No matter where you look, AI will have an impact.”

He had publicly warned that AI could have utopian or dystopian outcomes and that most AI ventures would fail to make money.

“So the important thing if you’re an investor in these areas is to be in the best ones, and trying to be a participant in the most attractive opportunities.”

Khosla Ventures has invested in New Zealand companies including Rocket Lab, Lanzatech and Leaft Foods.

