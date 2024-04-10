Voyager 2023 media awards
Billion-dollar beer business: How Lion went from a cluster of breweries to a major player

Jane Phare
By
11 mins to read

Sometime in late 1939, a blue-eyed toddler turned his face skyward as his adoring father poured beer down his son’s throat from a pewter tankard, the golden liquid dribbling down the boy’s chin.

The toddler

