Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Capital markets report

Capital Markets: Impact of global turmoil on New Zealand markets will take time to emerge – Colin McKinnon

By Colin McKinnon
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Colin McKinnon is the executive director of the New Zealand Private Capital Association.

Colin McKinnon is the executive director of the New Zealand Private Capital Association.

Opinion by Colin McKinnon
Colin McKinnon is the executive director of the New Zealand Private Capital Association

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Private equity and venture capital investment maintained their momentum in 2024, despite a tough year for business.
  • Over the last decade, $16.1 billion has been invested in growing companies, with rising average investment sizes.
  • Challenges include regulatory changes and capital raising, but long-term trends and institutional appetite remain positive.

The 2024 year was tough for business. But private equity and venture capital investment activity sustained their momentum.

The latest New Zealand Private Capital Monitor reported that the investment in venture capital and mid-market private equity was maintained in 2024.

Asked about the outlook, fund managers responding

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Capital markets report

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Capital markets report