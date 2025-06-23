Anzor’s East Tāmaki hub speeds supply

Fully stocked warehouse enables businesses to create with confidence.

Anzor’s new East Tāmaki hub isn’t just a warehouse – it represents the company’s ongoing investment in growth, innovation, and customer service.

On June 10, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited the newly opened branch. Jamie Hunt, the company’s CEO, says the visit represents a recognition of the company’s contribution to New Zealand’s construction, manufacturing and engineering sectors, and the hard-working team behind its success.

“Whether it’s a single bolt or a pallet of decking screws, our job is to get it to the customer fast,” says Hunt. “This visit is a nod to the people behind that promise.”

Hunt says the visit also reflects an appreciation for the role of businesses like Anzor in driving regional growth and job creation. “It was great to hear the Prime Minister speak directly about supporting industry not just to grow profits, but to grow jobs, skills, and opportunity for everyday Kiwis.”

From left to right: Jamie Hunt – CEO of Anzor, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and Jim Orr – Managing Director of Anzor

Founded over 30 years ago, Anzor is now widely used by engineers and builders across New Zealand for stainless steel fasteners and fittings. With 12 branches nationwide, the company’s mission is to pair deep product knowledge with fast, reliable service. “Anzor has the widest range and largest stocks of stainless steel fasteners in the country, enabling a 98% same-day dispatch rate for orders placed before 4pm. Metro customers ordering by 10am often get their delivery that same afternoon,” says Hunt. “That’s the standard we set.”

The purpose-built East Tāmaki warehouse is the latest step in Anzor’s nationwide growth strategy. Situated on a 5200sqm site, it includes space for 2000 bulk pallets, 22 off-street car parks, trailer parking, and a large trade counter. Designed for efficiency and high-volume inventory, the new hub enables Anzor to fulfil demand even more quickly across Auckland and beyond.

While Anzor is well known for its stainless steel fasteners, it also supplies chemical and mechanical anchors, press-fit tube systems for HVAC and plumbing, and general construction fasteners. Its broad product range, backed by large stock holdings, gives customers supply certainty.

Anzor’s mobile app features a Kanban scanning system that enables customers to reorder directly from the job site. This just-in-time solution helps prevent delays, avoids over-ordering, and keeps projects running to schedule. “Our customers don’t want to spend time managing inventory. They want to keep building,” Hunt explains.

The Kanban system is adapted from a proven production method developed in Japan and uses dual bins and barcode scanning to ensure critical items are always in stock. “There’s zero room for downtime in food production or high-volume manufacturing,” says Hunt. “Kanban keeps everything moving.”

With branches spread across the country, Anzor is well-positioned to support customers in regional and remote areas. Each branch carries tailored inventory to meet local demand, and for those working outside main centres, the company’s nationwide dispatch network ensures reliable next-day delivery for nearly all orders. Anzor’s click-and-collect lockers are available at every branch and allow tradies and manufacturers to pick up orders outside of regular hours. “Whether you’re on a job site in central Auckland or a rural workshop outside Nelson, we make sure your fasteners are where you need them, when you need them,” says Hunt.

Customers today face mounting pressures, says Hunt. He identifies three core challenges: increasingly tight project timelines, rising material costs, and the long-term impact of poor-quality components. “Fasteners often get left to the last minute, but if they’re not right, they can hold up an entire build. And if the quality isn’t there, issues might not show up for months, but when they do, they’re costly.”

Anzor addresses this by maintaining rigorous quality standards, including testing materials with X-ray spectrometry to ensure they meet precise specifications. “Most suppliers in New Zealand don’t do that, but we can’t afford to gamble on quality. It’s about making sure our customers can build with confidence,” says Hunt.

A family-owned business, Anzor is committed to “locals serving locals”. Hunt says being NZ-owned means it can prioritise customer service and invest in staff and inventory, and not just worry about high stock turns.

In each of the company’s 12 branches, Anzor’s account managers work closely with engineers and builders to ensure they get exactly what they need when they need it. Hunt says this means being a trusted adviser, not just a supplier.

This hands-on approach extends to infrastructure partnerships. Anzor has worked with engineers on several large-scale national projects to ensure the right grades of fasteners are specified early to help avoid costly hold-ups down the line. “We bring deep expertise on high-strength and corrosion-resistant grades that simply aren’t available elsewhere,” says Hunt.

As customers’ design complexity increases, Anzor is set to launch three new grades of stainless steel fasteners later this year to meet their needs. “We’re always looking ahead to make sure we’re offering the right solutions for the next wave of challenges,” says Hunt.

Whether it’s a major construction firm or a small-scale workshop, Anzor’s goal is simple: Supply fasteners fast to help their customers create with confidence and drive NZ industry forward.

