Linda Yaccarino has resigned as CEO of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, after two years at the helm of the Elon Musk-owned company.

In a statement posted on the platform, she said she had decided to step down following what she described as “two incredible years” leading the company through a major transformation.

No reason was given for her exit, but the resignation came as Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok was under fire for antisemitic comments that praised Adolf Hitler and insulted Islam in separate posts on the X platform.

In a short reply to her post on X, Musk wrote: “Thank you for your contributions.”

Yaccarino – a former NBCUniversal advertising executive – took over as X’s CEO in June 2023, replacing Musk who had been serving in the role since his US$44 billion acquisition of Twitter in October 2022.