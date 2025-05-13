Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Capital markets report

Capital Markets: New Zealand pushes for renewable investment amid high demand, setbacks

By Grant Bradley
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Genesis Energy's Waipipi wind farm in South Taranaki. Photo / Brett Phibbs, PhibbsVisuals

Genesis Energy's Waipipi wind farm in South Taranaki. Photo / Brett Phibbs, PhibbsVisuals

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Renewable energy investment to the tune of $22 billion is needed for infrastructure, with significant M&A activity in renewables.
  • The Government’s prospectus highlights abundant renewable resources and a projected 60% electricity demand increase.
  • The New Zealand Infrastructure Investment Summit in March began the push for investment, with the country promoted as a “smart choice”.

New Zealand is being promoted as the “smart choice” for investors in renewable electricity, where tens of billions of dollars must be spent in the capital-hungry sector to meet demand and environmental goals.

The new push to attract big money came at the New Zealand Infrastructure Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Capital markets report

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Capital markets report