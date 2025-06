Why $73.5b DataDog is going all in on AI

The enterprise software company DataDog is investing almost US$1b a year into artificial intelligence.

Making artificial intelligence useful is becoming more difficult, according to the co-founder of DataDog - but that’s not stopping the US$44 billion (NZ$73.5b) enterprise software company from adopting it.

“We’re looking for ways we apply AI in very tangible ways so it delivers results that people can apply or use today.” DataDog’s co-founder and chief technology officer Alexis Le-Quoc told Markets with Madison at its annual conference in New York.

“We’ve really thought of our investments in terms of immediate value.”

The United States-based software company was integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across all of its data monitoring and cybersecurity products to make the most of the technological wave, as well as using it internally.

“It’s also very early,” Le-Quoc said of AI.