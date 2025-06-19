Why $73.5b DataDog is going all in on AI

“The equivalent could be, this is the 1950s and transistors were just invented.”

DataDog spent close to US$1b on research and development last financial year, about one quarter of its annual revenue - most of that spend was related to AI.

“We outspend our competitors pretty much combined,” DataDog’s chief financial officer David Obstler told Markets with Madison.

He expected that to continue, at least in the short term.

It was targeting US$3b in annual revenue this financial year as it grew its customer base and the spend from existing customers on new product features.

However, its valuation was high and investors expected it to continue to impress.

Hear from the company’s executives and co-founder in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

Madison Malone and video producer Corye Fleming travelled to New York courtesy of DataDog. The company had no editorial control over what they produced.

Get investment insights from executives and experts on Markets with Madison every Friday here on the NZ Herald, on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sponsored by CMC Markets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this programme is of a general nature, and is not intended to be personalised financial advice. We encourage you to seek appropriate advice from a qualified professional to suit your individual circumstances.

Madison Malone (nee Reidy) is host and executive producer of the investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.