Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets with Madison

Halter CEO Craig Piggott’s tips on how to raise millions of dollars to grow a business

Madison Malone
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Craig Piggott gives advice to entrepreneurs on raising US$100m from Silicon Valley venture capital firms that have backed Airbnb, Meta & Stripe. Video / NZ Herald

The most difficult part of raising hundreds of millions of dollars from investors comes well before they hand over the cash, the leader of one of New Zealand’s most highly valued start-ups says.

“The main advice I’d have to any founder if they were going through these phases is, all

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets with Madison

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets with Madison

Craig Piggott on raising US$100m

Craig Piggott on raising US$100m

Craig Piggott gives advice to entrepreneurs on raising US$100m from Silicon Valley venture capital firms that have backed Airbnb, Meta & Stripe. Video / NZ Herald