The Series D round was oversubscribed – meaning it closed on more money than Halter initially sought.

In total, Halter had raised about $250m since it started in 2016.

“Whenever we go out to raise capital or think about whether we would raise additional investment, the main thing is like, ‘Okay, well, who from? Who do we want to work with?’”

Its existing and new investors spoke to customers as part of their due diligence this time, including calling and visiting customers using Halter on their cattle.

“That was amazing, seeing how excited Bond [Capital] and all the investors got getting off the phone with customers and hearing the stories about what they’ve done with their farm.

“For the investors to start thinking about, ‘holy s***, what about if we can multiply that across thousands of farmers.’”

Madison Malone travelled to the United States with support from the NZUS Council Media Fellowship programme. The council is committed to advancing New Zealand’s shared interests with the United States. Find out more about the NZUS council here.

