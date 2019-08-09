COMMENT:

When I saw the text from my neighbour's daughter, I instantly feared something had happened at home. There have been various issues in our block of flats recently, including a broken down lift and problematic pipework. Little did I know it would turn out to be a pensions-related emergency.

"When you get home from work, could you print something out for me?" she asked. "Of course!" I replied, expecting it to be an Asos return label (she is 30, and with it).

However, it turned out to be a opt-out form for the workplace pension into which she had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.