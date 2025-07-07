This year's most popular Trade Me real estate listing: sale of 33 Arney Crescent in Remuera, owned by Diane Foreman and Paul Henry.

One of the hotel’s owners, Cade Thornton, wants offers by next month.

A statement last week said Cade and Alexis Thornton, and James and Fleur Jenneson, have owned the hotel since 2013.

Offers must be in by August 14 but no real estate agents are involved. Instead, Thornton is asking that people contact him directly.

“We now employ 40 to 50 staff, the hotel averages 84% occupancy annually, and it’s often fully booked,” Cade Thornton said.

Outside the Cardrona Hotel. Photo / George Heard

Only the hotel’s facade is heritage-listed, not the entire building.

The listing by Heritage NZ Pouhere Taonga said the false front on the building at 2312 Cardrona Valley Rd was built to conceal a small corrugated iron-clad building.

The hotel was one of the social centres for the gold mining town in the 1800s.

The small single-storey weatherboard building 24km southwest of Wānaka has in more recent years been developed into a large complex, with accommodation, dining room and bar, the heritage listing said.

“Cardrona Hotel’s false front tells the story of the hotel’s nineteenth-century origins, now concealing the modern premises built behind,” the listing said.

The false front was a significant remnant of the gold fields’ architecture.

It recalls the American parallel of gold rush frontier towns, which had a similar development pattern to the rushes in Central Otago.

The building front was essentially the sign for the business.

Commercial false fronts represented a hope for future success and settlement, the assertion of an urban environment in an isolated and harsh environment.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.