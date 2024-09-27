Diane Foreman is married to broadcaster Paul Henry. Photo / Jae Frew

In his pre-recorded video, Henry said: “It’s time to give someone else – a very special person – the opportunity to live in this extraordinary home.”

Henry told the Herald he and Foreman would be looking for a new, more compact home in central Auckland, but he was not fretting about finding something too fast, with several other houses in his ownership.

He did have a warning for prospective buyers.

“Oh, I’ll cut to the chase – you’re going to have to be rich. It’s fabulously expensive.”

The property’s capital value was rated at $11 million as of June 2021, with the land itself valued at $8.3m.

“Here’s another reason it might not be for you: If you like compact, if you like low maintenance, easy care, lock and leave, really, it’s not for you. For someone who wants to have a home that is in the top 0.3% of homes in the country, then you’ll probably want this half acre of Remuera,” he said.

Paul Henry and wife Diane Foreman are selling their home at 33 Arney Crescent in Remuera, Auckland.

The Barfoot & Thompson listing for 33 Arney Crescent describes the extensive property as an “iconic Georgian residence” with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four lounges, an office, a four-car garage and a pool.

“Every detail exudes craftsmanship, from the grand entrance hall to the soaring ceilings with intricate plasterwork. With generously sized bedrooms, a grand library, an elegant office, gym and custom wine cellar, there’s ample space for family and guests,” estate agent James Doole wrote.

“Separate staff quarters or a guest house further enhance its versatility.

“The master suite is a sanctuary, offering a five-star luxury experience, blending comfort with sophistication.

“This estate represents not just a home but an enduring legacy, a generational property that combines history, prestige, and unparalleled luxury. It offers a rare chance to own one of New Zealand’s most distinguished homes.”

Henry’s wife, Foreman, is a passionate renovator, buying and restoring more than 50 homes in New Zealand, Australia and London.

Henry said: “My wife is known internationally for creating beautiful spaces, so you can imagine the space she created for us is the most beautiful of them all.

The gardens have been landscaped by Paul Bangay, the acclaimed Australian garden designer.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.