The hotel dates from the gold mining era. Photo / Stacey Hunt

Expressions of interest are being sought by August 14, and Cade Thornton asked that offers go directly to him.

“We now employ 40 to 50 staff, the hotel averages 84% occupancy annually and it’s often fully booked,” he said.

The hotel is a major tourist attraction partly for its distinctive facade. Photo / George Heard

But there was still scope for expansion because there was land to be developed into further accommodation.

The hotel dates from the gold mining era, and is a major tourist attraction partly for its distinctive facade.

It has an award-winning restaurant, year-round beer garden and 17 ensuite hotel rooms which sleep 44 guests.

At 8613sq m, almost 1ha of land is for sale.

“It has always been a very busy and successful business and we have loved our time here. But our next step is to spend more time with our young family,” Thornton said.

A $1m redevelopment was undertaken around 2002.

The Herald reported then how extra accommodation wings and the restaurant and bar areas were extended.

It was then owned by Brit Mark Westcott, who said he was not ruining it.

“I did not buy it to ruin it. I have a passion for old and historic buildings and a passion for this area.”

His Surrey-based business involved restoring old English cottages and pubs, some 500 years old.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.