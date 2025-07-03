Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

Heritage-listed Cardrona Hotel for sale, no real estate agents involved

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

One of New Zealand’s most iconic buildings – the Cardrona Hotel – is on the market for the first time in more than a decade. Ryan Bridge speaks to co-owner Cade Thornton.

The heritage-listed 162-year-old Cardrona Hotel near Wānaka is up for sale, with its owners asking for offers to come directly to them.

Cade and Alexis Thornton, and James and Fleur Jenneson, have owned the hotel since 2013, according to a statement released yesterday.

Thornton said the business and buildings were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property