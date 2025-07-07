Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei wins Environment Court appeal: Dominance over land, water around Westhaven Marina recognised

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ngarimu Blair explains how Auckland’s biggest iwi lost its land and how it is growing back.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has won an Environment Court appeal after it sought recognition that it has the dominant iwi relationship with land and water around Westhaven Marina over others in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Justices Laurie Newhook and Michael Doogan and Deputy Environment Commissioner Glenice Paine ruled in favour of Ngāti Whātua

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property