Mansons begins work at 35 Graham St; free car with Westgate home; Pompallier on Ponsonby progress; how’s Kiwi Property’s Resido going? - Property Insider

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
Plans for 35 Graham St, Auckland CBD. Demolition works began in late June. Image / Mansons TCLM

Anne Gibson
Opinion by Anne Gibson
Anne Gibson, Property Editor for New Zealand's Herald, has been writing about real estate since 1985 and is a skilled and knowledgeable journalist with deep insights into property as well as other businesses.
New Mansons TCLM Auckland office block could be 11 levels, but designs could change; free car with Westgate townhouse; Kiwi Property tells of Resido build-to-rent leasing and how tenants buy at Sylvia Park - in the fortnightly Property Insider column.

Work has begun on New Zealand’s largest new commercial

