How the new development at 35 Graham St in Auckland CBD could look once completed. Image / supplied by Mansons TCLM

Planning business Barker & Associates lodged an assessment of environmental effects and statutory analysis putting the case for the new block on the ridge above Fanshawe St, looking towards the Viaduct Basin.

Mansons TCLM is owned by the Manson family, who are worth an estimated $1.1b. Late last year, the company finished the new Fifty Albert offices, opened by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Dimis Vavougyios of PAG, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Ted Manson of the Ted Manson Foundation and Mansons TCLM at the October 2024 opening of the new building at 50 Albert St. Photo / Mansons TCLM

Culum Manson, a director of the business, said work would start shortly.

“We are excited to be commencing another carbon neutral, six green star, large floor-plate office development on this prominent site,” he said.

“The building will enjoy a large central atrium and has been carefully designed to be flexible to different customer size requirements. We can accommodate 500sq m through to 22,000sq m and everything in between – maximising views, natural light and efficiency.”

On level 12 of Fifty Albert: Culum Manson of Mansons TCLM. Photo / Alex Burton

The CBD cliff-top site overlooks the Viaduct and when completed will be a prominent landmark for Auckland city with outstanding harbour views.

“In addition to being well located to public transport, future occupiers of 35 Graham St will have direct access to up 1000 car parks in and near the development,” Manson said.

Demolition is imminent and the building is to be completed by January 2028, Manson forecast.

It will be across the road from The Galleries apartments at 23 Graham St.

The existing building at 35 Graham St has been empty since the pandemic but incorporates the BJ Ball Building dating back to 1962 on its northwestern side.

The four-storey 4841sq m complex at 35 Graham St as it is now. BDO House is to the rear or right of this photo and The Galleries apartments are at the far left. Fanshawe St is below.

An integral part of that older building is the mural on the northwest corner, designed by artist Milan Mrkusich.

The BJ Ball Building and that Mrkusich mural were identified as items with a Category B Historic Heritage Place under the Auckland Unitary Plan, Barker said.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga does not, however, list the building as historic, mainly due to the extensive modifications it’s undergone over many years.

Culum Manson of Mansons TCLM at Fifty Albert. Photo / Alex Burton

On February 4, Li of the council recommended the Mansons application for the new building be non-notified.

The council’s development engineer had reviewed the Mansons infrastructure report, in consultation with Watercare, and confirmed that there is, or can be, sufficient capacity within the respective public networks whilst avoiding adverse effects on asset owners.

Proposed setbacks, façade treatments, articulation and materials will mitigate any potential bulk and visual dominance effects, the council planner said.

The proposed greenery at level two provided a horizontal break that mitigates any visual dominance effects arising from the height of the building and softens the appearance of the western elevation. The proposed louvres contribute towards visual interest and further mitigate any visual dominance effects, the planner noted.

Shading effects on BDO House at 2-4 Graham St were analysed in the application to develop the neighbouring 35 Graham St. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Graham St entrance is to have a generous setback leading to the central atrium. This offers a depth change, which further reduces the sense of bulk, especially at lower levels, she said.

The primary orientation and outlook of The Galleries apartments at 23 Graham St was towards the north where all balconies were. That would be unchanged and not obstructed by the Mansons plans.

Shading effects would be felt even if the building were only 30m high, Li said.

BDO House, 2 Graham St. Managed by Bayleys, syndicate owner run by Centuria Capital.

“With regards to shading at 4 and 30 Graham St ... the portion of Graham St located directly south of the site will largely [be] cast in shadow between the hours of 9am and 4pm by both a scheme compliant with the maximum building height and the proposed scheme.

“This degree of shading could be expected with any development on the subject site,” Li wrote.

Taking into account that 2-4 and 30 Graham St are offices and are therefore less sensitive to shading effects, she considered adverse effects to be less than minor.

The non-notification determination was made by resource consents team leader Karen Long.

Mansons plans a 110sq m cafe, 187sq m of conference facilities, 906sq m of wellness and end-of-trip amenities, 21,800sq m of office space and 715sq m of circulation space.

The building at 35 Graham St in the CBD's Victoria Quarter.

The exterior will be precast concrete panels, a metal mesh screen with a green wall, a glazed curtain wall facade, copper and bronze and panels with brass finishes.

The Urban Design Panel was overall supportive of the plans subject to some changes which Barker said had been addressed.

Mana whenua consultation had taken place including an on-site hui, held with David Fraser from Ngaati Te Ata Waiohua last February, where the proposal was discussed in more detail.

Overall, Ngaati Te Ata Waiohua raised no objections to the proposed development subject to their recommendations, including that stormwater include retention and filters for catch pits, that landscaping include native plants and that some acknowledgement of the history of the site was included.

A Mansons building at 136 Fanshawe St.

The site is on the northern side of Graham St and the eastern side of Hardinge St atop the cliff line above Fanshawe St.

Its northern boundary has the original sea wall which delineates the former shoreline before the reclamation of the harbour to form what is now the Wynyard Quarter and Victoria precincts, the Barker document said.

In the area, Mansons TCLM has also overseen:

$550m under-construction 139 Pakenham St or 30 Daldy St, Wynyard Quarter;

155 Fanshawe St, Kiwibank Auckland headquarters;

$329m offices, 136-142 Fanshawe St, leased to lawyers MC, 2degrees, Lion, and Fidelity Life.

BDO House, 2-4 Graham St, home to publisher and broadcaster NZME;

AA Insurance House, 46 Sale St;

Ex-Spark campus, a four-building hub where global toy business Zuru has leased 4000sq m;

Kordia House, 162 Victoria St West, which Oracle sold to interests associated with America’s Cup winner Sir Russell Coutts.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.