Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Watch: Mansons TCLM building $550m Wynyard Quarter offices

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Culum Manson at 30 Daldy St in Wynyard Quarter where Mansons TCLM is building the huge new office block. Photo / Alex Burton

Culum Manson at 30 Daldy St in Wynyard Quarter where Mansons TCLM is building the huge new office block. Photo / Alex Burton

So you thought the office block and demand for new Auckland commercial premises had died?

Think again.

Culum Manson of New Zealand’s largest privately-owned commercial developer, Mansons TCLM, said work was up to level three

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business