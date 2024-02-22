Voyager 2023 media awards
Watch: Mansons TCLM tops off $650m offices, Asian fund PAG buying

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Culum Manson of Mansons TCLM at Fifty Albert. Photo / Alex Burton

New Zealand’s largest privately owned commercial developer has topped off the country’s most expensive office block, the 12-level $650 million Fifty Albert to be sold to a multi-billion dollar fund, PAG of Asia, which has

