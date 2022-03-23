Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Finance Minister Grant Robertson opens new 6 star-rated $329m Mansons TCLM building

4 minutes to read
Deputy PM Grant Robertson with Ted Manson. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

"It actually feels like we must be making some progress," said Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, opening a new 6 Green Star-rated $329 million Auckland office block.

He was with Ted Manson

