Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Spark to shift 1800 staff in 2025 in big coup for Mansons TCLM’s $650m project

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Spark's new headquarters, Fifty Albert Street, Auckland CBD. Video / Supplied

One of New Zealand’s largest businesses is moving headquarters, shifting 1800 staff from two Auckland locations into a new $650 million Mansons TCLM building rising in the heart of the city’s CBD.

In

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business