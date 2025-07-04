But a PS1 was needed because the gazebo had been incorporated into the design for which the council had already issued consent.
Meyer said the builder should have known that from the plans.
The builder then sent the couple an invoice for $2070 as the fee for the PS1.
The homeowners objected to paying it because they had twice been told it was not needed.
They were given the option of having the installation works taken off the invoice and the materials delivered to the site, or agreeing to pay and have the installation completed.
They chose to pay, Meyer said.
He said the gazebo was assembled a few months later, in November 2023, but faults were noticed “almost immediately”, including that a downpipe was not installed.
The flashings had not been installed properly, which meant water leaked between the building and the gazebo, there was no sealant preparation, screws were missing from the drive-arm mechanism and the levels were wrong.
Meyer said a builder “should be able” to build square and to accurately plumb and level.
“If they cannot get their levels right then that calls into question the balance of their workmanship,” he said.
Neither did he accept claims by the builder about “recurring design issues” as a reason for his decision to end his arrangement as an accredited installer of the gazebos.
He supplied no proof, and it was equally possible he might have had his installer accreditation terminated by the manufacturer because of his poor workmanship, Meyer said.
He found that the remedial works carried out by the manufacturer were reasonably required and must be paid for, and that the builder was liable.
Meyer said although the couple did offer the builder the chance to fix the work, under the law, they were not required to because the failure was a “substantial breach” in that the builder got the levels wrong.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.