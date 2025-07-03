SkyCity Entertainment Group's new NZ International Convention Centre in Auckland CBD at dawn in October, 2024. Photo / Michael Craig

The college has a video on its website promoting the Auckland event at what it calls its annual scientific meeting.

The meeting’s theme is “herenga waka, herenga tāngata: from home to home”.

Professor Dave Story, college president, said the entity was one of the largest specialist medical colleges in Australasia.

The conference would run for six days, offering pre-meeting workshops and international speakers on anaesthesia and pain medicine.

The NZ International Convention Centre is set to draw thousands of people in the next few years. Photo / Michael Craig

The college is a forum for anaesthetists, pain medicine specialists, researchers and healthcare professionals worldwide to engage in exchanges, discuss advancements and address critical issues in anaesthesia and pain medicine.

Then, ophthalmologists

From November 5 to 9, the ophthalmologists’ annual scientific congress will be held here, bringing around 1800 delegates.

Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists chief executive Mark Carmichael said that would be the 57th congress.

It had been more than a decade since the event was held in New Zealand and conference-goers were looking forward to Auckland’s vibrancy, Carmichael said.

The event aims to foster collaboration and learning in the latest techniques, research, and advancements in eye care.

The NZ International Convention Centre at dawn in October, 2024 - art work by Sara Hughes is now illuminated, making a bold statement on the city's skyline. Photo / Michael Craig

NZ International Convention Centre sales and planning director Alana Bickness said it was a major boost to get two big conferences from major entities like this.

The convention centre had worked with Tourism New Zealand Business Events and the Auckland Convention Bureau, which is a division of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, she said.

In March, the NZICC said it was set to host 15,500 people at nine major conferences in Auckland in the next few years.

Specialists from two fields of medicine are coming to Auckland next year. Photo / Dean Purcell

The two conferences announced today take that to 18,800 people.

Events now booked for the NZICC are:

Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists, April 30, 2026, estimated 1500 people; International Coral Reef Symposium, July 2026: estimated 2500 people; International Society for Microbial Ecology, August 2026: estimated 1700 people; International No-Dig, September 2026: estimated 800 people. The International Confederation of Principals Convention, September 2026: estimated 1600 people; Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists, November 2026, estimated 1800 people; Federation of Asian and Oceania Pest Managers Associations Conference, November 2026: estimated 2200 people; International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit, November 2026: estimated 1500 people; International Association for Educational and Vocational Guidance Conference, November 2026: estimated 1200 people; World Congress on Public Health, April 2028: estimated 2000 people; IEEE International Geoscience and Remote Sensing Symposium, July 2028: estimated 2000 people.

New Zealand International Convention Centre by the numbers

32,500sq m of floor space, divisible into 33 meeting areas;

6674sq m of multi-purpose hall space;

Theatre, exhibition, or dinner space for 3000 people;

Pre-function capacity for 2700 people;

Convention capacity for 3150 people;

One-off events capacity for 4000 people;

938 SkyCity hotel rooms, connected via Hobson and Federal St airbridges;

The Grand by SkyCity, SkyCity Hotel, Horizon by SkyCity linked to NZICC;

2700sq m of meeting space, configurable for up to 33 events;

10 restaurants within a 10-minute walk;

8000 hotel rooms, dining precincts, shopping, entertainment 20 minute’s walk;

NZICC general manager is Prue Daly, executive chef Robert Cullen.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.