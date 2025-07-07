The company said it was working with GridSmart, a division of Japan’s Rinnai, to test new technology that would allow even smarter demand management, customised to individual customer use patterns.

Water heating is one of the biggest contributors to household electricity use, accounting for around 30% of the energy used by an average household, Genesis chief revenue officer Stephen England-Hall said.

“As New Zealand moves towards wider electrification, it’s vital to ensure growing demand doesn’t place unnecessary strain on the grid,” he said.

England-Hall said Genesis was looking at how smart, automated technology can help reduce peak demand, lower customer bills, and maximise the use of renewable generation.

Since starting the programme in September last year, Genesis shifted about 500 megawatt hours of energy demand out of peak periods as the programme scaled up.

For customers on the programme, on average 32% of their hot water load had been shifted out of the morning peak and 14% out of the evening peak.

Overall, Genesis has shifted 1.43 gigawatt hours of hot water load over the past 10 months to various times of day.

“We’re still learning and optimising the programme so expect benefits to customers and the grid to increase,” England-Hall said.

The next step is to trial new smart home devices that more closely match electricity demand with an individual customer’s use, allowing more efficient management and targeted customer savings, he said.

GridSmart has developed a device that is retrofitted to a customer’s hot water cylinder, which allows real-time visibility of household water usage, enabling more accurate balancing of demand.

The system uses artificial intelligence (AI) to assess how much hot water is needed and when, while utilising renewable generation and reducing “grid congestion”, GridSmart general manager Charles Chu said.

“Current solutions are blunt and not dynamic – this device means homes can have family over unexpectedly, or enjoy a long shower after a hard day without having to worry about their water running cold,” he said.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.