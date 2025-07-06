Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

A social media trend towards transparency over finances extends to modelling ways to budget

By Kristen Bayrakdarian
New York Times·
3 mins to read

Women earn less due to gender pay gaps, impacting their long-term financial security. Photo / 123rf

Women earn less due to gender pay gaps, impacting their long-term financial security. Photo / 123rf

“I got paid today! So, let’s go through my payday routine as a 26-year-old PICU nurse living in Atlanta who is just getting into her personal finances.”

So begins a TikTok video by Michaelyn Wright detailing her “#paydayroutine” - a breakdown, to the dollar, of how she allocates her twice-a-month

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World