Inside Amazon’s AI chip lab - could it overtake Nvidia?

“In 2018, we launched our first Graviton chip, we launched our second one in 2019, and today we’re on Graviton four,” Brown said.

“And with Graviton silicon we’ve been able to give customers about 40% better price performance, which is just an incredible number.”

And then came machine learning.

“That was the next adventure,” Brown said.

Annapurna’s most recent chip is called Tranium - named such because it’s used to train frontier AI models.

Amazon Web Services was building a cluster of 400,000 Tranium chips for OpenAI’s competitor Anthropic, the owner of Claude.

Could that scale see Amazon overtake the most dominant AI chipmaker Nvidia?

Go inside its lab in Texas to find out in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

Madison travelled to Austin, Texas, courtesy of Amazon Web Services. The company had no editorial control over what Madison produced.

