Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property
Updated

City Rail Link ex-chief executive Sean Sweeney: New Dublin MetroLink to make people ‘euphoric’

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The art and architecture of the new Karanga-a-Hape Station station. Video \ Jay Farnworth, Auckland Council.

The former head of Auckland’s $5.5 billion City Rail Link is now in Ireland, heading the project to build Dublin’s long-awaited, vast new MetroLink underground railway system, which he says will make people “euphoric”.

Dr Sean Sweeney left the CRL last year, ahead of next year’s planned railway opening.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property