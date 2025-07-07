The former head of Auckland’s $5.5 billion City Rail Link is now in Ireland, heading the project to build Dublin’s long-awaited, vast new MetroLink underground railway system, which he says will make people “euphoric”.
Dr Sean Sweeney left the CRL last year, ahead of next year’s planned railway opening.
The Irish Independent profiled him this month in a piece headlined “He likes meditating, motorbikes and earns €550,000 ($1,072,947): Will this straight-talking New Zealander be the man who finally gets our Metro built?“.
In the year to June 2024 here, he earned $948,000 as CRL’s CEO.
The Dublin project is an 18.8km route for high-capacity, high-frequency railway with 16 new stations, potentially moving 53 million passengers annually.
Last June, Sweeney resigned here saying: “I have been more than honoured to lead CRL and, with our finish line approaching rapidly, it was no easy decision to leave a project that will always remain special to me”.
“It will not only do so much for Auckland and Aucklanders, but CRL demonstrates the very best in outstanding teamwork, innovation and design – every one of us who has worked on CRL can rightly feel proud and privileged to have done so."
Failure on water and wastewater were other concerns he expressed last year.
“I’m relieved there were no deaths on the job but it’s not finished yet. It was something I would worry about all the time,” he said of CRL.
All up, about 10,000 people worked on CRL, he estimated.
Stringent health and safety protocols safeguarded that workforce. But Sweeney says one worker who had taken a drug caused an accident, resulting in another suffering multiple fractures.
“We had only one serious injury and that was a guy high on meth. He knocked someone off the formwork. He drove out of control towards a piece of formwork and knocked a man off it.”
Volcanic rock was found in the ground at the Maungawhau Mt Eden end of the project and had to be dealt with. Fortunately, such rock was not present in the path of the tunnels further below ground.
He concluded with the Herald last year: “I am an outlier. I left New Zealand because there were no big projects. I came back 20 years later and now there’s nothing when CRL finishes. If there was, I would not be going to Dublin.”
