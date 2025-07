Butlers Chocolate Cafe is closing its New Zealand stores after being placed in liquidation. Photo / 123rf

Butlers Chocolate Cafe has been placed into liquidation, with four of its five New Zealand stores already closed.

The remaining store, located at Queensgate, Wellington, will continue to trade for a short time to sell its remaining stock.

Liquidators Jessica Kellow and Iain Shephard of BDO were appointed to Chocolate Cafes (New Zealand) last week.

The company, which had operated in New Zealand for 18 years, had been struggling with increased raw material costs and a decline in sales, the liquidators said.