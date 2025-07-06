Sky did not give a specific reason for McGuigan’s sudden departure; there has been speculation of some discord at executive level, with questions over the working relationship between McGuigan and Moloney.

Mackrell’s resignation comes as a new NZME board beds itself into place - including a new chair, Steven Joyce, and new board members Jim Grenon and Bowen Pan.

Mackrell, who was named Brightstar ‘CFO of the Year’ in 2024, is an experienced financial executive - before starting at NZME in March 2019, he was chief financial officer for Heartland Bank Ltd and spent more than a quarter of a century in finance leadership roles at Air New Zealand.

NZME chief financial officer David Mackrell. Photo / supplied

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney said in a statement to the NZX: “David is a highly-regarded professional with deep experience working for leading customer brands and in a listed environment.

“We are delighted to welcome David to the Sky leadership team, and look forward to his contribution as we continue to strive to be Aotearoa New Zealand’s most engaging and essential media company. We have exciting times ahead and it will be great to have David on the team with us.”

In a statement to the NZX today, NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said: “On behalf of everyone at NZME I’d like to express my thanks to David for his significant contribution in his time with NZME.

“He has been a strong advisor and trusted confidante to the NZME board, our executive team, myself, and many others across our business. We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

NZME would recruit for a new chief financial officer shortly, Boggs said.

