Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: NZME chief financial officer David Mackrell resigns, to join Sky TV

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Great Southern Television’s Phil Smith on his hit shows The Casketeers, Who Wants to be a Millionaire? and more, and the future of our screen industry. Video / NZ Herald

NZME is losing one of its long-established executives as he switches to the top table at Sky Television.

NZME chief financial officer David Mackrell has resigned and will join Sky as its new chief financial officer in January, the two publicly listed companies have revealed in separate announcements to the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider