Bowen Pan, the New Zealander who invented Facebook Marketplace, is home to give back to start-ups and tech companies

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

The Kiwi founder of Facebook Marketplace and new NZME director on returning home and new projects. Video / Cameron Pitney

Aged just 28, Bowen Pan convinced Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to launch Marketplace - one of the biggest changes to the social network since its launch.

Now, after a successful and high-profile stint in the heart of Silicon Valley, the entrepreneur - now 39 - has returned home to raise

