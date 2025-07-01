Advertisement
Datacom achieves profit increase and cuts staff amid its AI transformation

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

“AI is the biggest revolution. I’ve seen, maybe including the web. It’s certainly bigger than mobile," Datacom group chief executive Greg Davidson says.

Profit and revenue edged up in the year to March for Datacom, one of New Zealand’s largest homegrown technology firms, as it faced different conditions in its two major markets.

The firm finished the financial year with 5375 staff, a 12% or 756 reduction on its 6131 headcount last year.

Save

