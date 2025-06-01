Advertisement
Trump’s war on Harvard: Ex-Rangitoto student is twice in the gun as current Chinese student

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
Crimson Education co-founder and current Harvard student Fangzhou Jiang says the Trump administration will struggle to implement a block on visas for Chinese students with ties to the Communist Party or studying "critical fields".

The Herald spoke to two students at Harvard caught in the middle of Trump’s war on Harvard – ex-Epsom Girls Grammar pupil Nensy Tsyan, who graduated this week, and ex-Rangitoto College dux Fangzhou Jiang – who still has a semester to go.

Jiang is twice caught in the crosshairs

