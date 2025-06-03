If elected, Joyce will take upthe reins as chair from Barbara Chapman, who will retire from the board.
At today’s annual meeting, shareholders are also voting on the re-election of director Sussan Turner, with two other existing directors, Guy Horrocks and Carol Campbell, retaining their seats and technology expert Bowen Pan to be appointed following the meeting.
Grenon, who holds about 13% of NZME, has led a campaign to change out the board, having voiced concerns with the performance of the company, assertions that have been rejected by the board.
His original plan was to replace the entire board with himself and several other nominees with support from major shareholders.
Operating revenue had increased 2% from $340.8m to $345.9m.
It also said it was considering separating its property brand, OneRoof, into an entirely new business and had launched a strategic review to accelerate OneRoof’s growth and realise its” full potential in delivering value for shareholders”.
Opportunities included the potential separation of OneRoof “to enable raising external capital, either public or private, to surface its value”; “potential pathways to value recognition and monetisation”; consolidation opportunities; and “additional resourcing and extra capacity opportunities”.
At today’s annual meeting, Chapman welcomed Joyce and Grenon whom the board was supportive of joining the board.
Chapman said despite the tough environment, NZME continued to make progress on its 2023 three-year strategic priorities - OneRoof, audio and news.
In terms of OneRoof, Chapman said the property brand continued to be a strong performer with “significant future growth potential”.
“We have commenced an independent strategic review of the OneRoof business, which will look at a number of opportunities to realise its full potential in delivering value for shareholders and an update will be provided at NZME’s half year results.”