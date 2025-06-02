She said it was “important to me that we found the right partner at the right time in our growth strategy”.

Under the agreement, Stuff’s property section will become Trade Me Property, with listings, advertisements and some content shared across both platforms.

Trade Me has been under pressure in an increasingly competitive digital property classifieds market, where NZME’s OneRoof property portal has overtaken Trade Me Property in pure website audience terms in several recent months. Trade Me Property (with an audience of 779,000) did take back the lead from OneRoof (747,000) in April.

Boucher said editorial independence and integrity were “intrinsic” to Stuff, and “Trade Me is committed to upholding Stuff’s editorial code of ethics and practice”.

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher and Trade Me chief executive Anders Skoe.

The companies announced that Boucher would chair the new Stuff Digital Ltd board, which will include Trade Me chief executive Anders Skoe, “with equal representation from both organisations”.

“Stuff will retain operational control of the business through the chair’s casting vote. The 50% stake in Stuff Digital excludes Stuff Group’s Masthead Publishing business, Events and Neighbourly.”

The deal - announced shortly after Media Insider sent questions to both companies this morning - “is subject to some standard conditions and expected to complete within the next few months”.

All financial details of the investment remained confidential, said the statement.

Skoe said the acquisition brought together “two highly successful Kiwi brands”.

“This is an exciting investment to accelerate our growth.”

Boucher said the deal provided “for brilliant new opportunities together, and for Stuff Group, continued investment in technology and talent for the future.”

Skoe said the advantages of the deal were clear from the outset, particularly for Trade Me Property.

As Media Insider reported in late March, the two companies have been in talks for what would represent a bold digital media move and a potentially big payday for Boucher.

Neither company would comment specifically at the time and the report was later followed up by Stuff itself.

A deal might yet be subject to Commerce Commission consideration.

In December, Stuff confirmed it had officially separated Stuff into two companies – Stuff Digital, which looks after the free Stuff and Neighbourly websites, and Stuff Masthead Publishing, which looks after the company’s publishing assets, including The Post, The Press and Sunday Star-Times newspapers and paywalled websites.

A notice to the Companies Office on February 7 revealed a change in the number of shares for Stuff Digital – Boucher went from holding the single share in the business to being the sole holder of one million shares.

Devon Funds head of retail Greg Smith told RNZ in March that increasing the number of shares might be a move to bring others into the company ownership.

“Typically, when you have just one shareholder, a motivation for issuing new shares is potentially when you want to bring on additional shareholders.

Stuff did not answer a set of specific Media Insider questions in March but said in a statement: “As in all previous inquiries regarding potential third parties interested in investing in the Stuff Group of businesses, we would never comment on whether discussions had been held or not.”

Skoe also did not answer the specific questions at the time but said in a statement: “Trade Me has an ongoing commercial relationship with Stuff, which in recent months has included discussions regarding content sharing among other collaborations”.

In response to a follow-up question asking specifically, again, about a possible acquisition, Trade Me said: “We won’t be commenting further”.

Earlier in March, it was revealed NZ Herald owner NZME had been in talks with Stuff about buying the other arm of the company – Stuff Masthead Publishing.

Those talks were halted in light of what was then a brewing board battle at NZME. However, peace has since broken out at NZME, with a new board set to be confirmed today. It remains to be seen whether the new board is keen to resurrect talks with Stuff for the digital mastheads.

The Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has been approached for comment about the acquisition.

In March, a spokeswoman said: “We haven’t had any discussions with the parties but can provide some broad comments about the merger clearance regime.

“Filing for merger clearance in New Zealand is voluntary, so the decision whether to seek clearance from the Commission for a transaction sits with the merger parties.

“However, if parties do not file for clearance, and the Commission forms the view that their transaction may have, or may have had, the effect of substantially lessening competition, the Commission can open an investigation into the transaction and ultimately take enforcement action which could result in significant penalties or a court reversing the transaction.

“We assess mergers using the substantial lessening of competition test. This test asks whether a merger is likely to substantially lessen competition by comparing the likely state of competition if the merger proceeds with the likely state of competition if the merger does not proceed.

“We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a New Zealand market.”

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.

