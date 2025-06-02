Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: Trade Me buying 50% of Stuff Digital - lucrative payday for Stuff owner Sinead Boucher

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher and Trade Me chief executive Anders Skoe.

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher and Trade Me chief executive Anders Skoe.

Stuff owner Sinead Boucher, who bought the company for just $1 five years ago, has announced a partial sale of the company’s digital arm to Trade Me - a likely lucrative multi-million-dollar payday.

As Media Insider first revealed in March, Trade Me - which has been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider