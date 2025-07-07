Advertisement
Lease termination for unused Three Waters Auckland office costs taxpayers $2.2m

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Local Government Minister Simeon Brown announce details of the legislation to repeal Labour’s Three Waters reforms. Video / Mark Mitchell

A lease for inner-city Auckland office space that housed the last Labour Government’s Three Waters programme cost $2.2 million to terminate a year early.

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), which was responsible for the lease, told the Herald that new tenants “were unable to be found”.

DIA

