Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

‘Outrageous’: Taxpayers foot $2.1m bill for controversial Three Waters Auckland HQ

Bernard Orsman
By
4 mins to read
The office building at Freemans Bay in Auckland that will house people working on the Governmet's Three Water Reforms. Photo / Dean Purcell

The office building at Freemans Bay in Auckland that will house people working on the Governmet's Three Water Reforms. Photo / Dean Purcell

Taxpayers are coughing up more than $2 million a year for offices in an inner-city Auckland suburb with space for 350 staff and consultants to bed in the Government’s controversial Three Waters reforms.

A market

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand