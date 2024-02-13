Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

Labour’s $1.2 billion Three Waters spend revealed

Thomas Coughlan
By
4 mins to read
Labour leader Chris Hipkins is questioned over his government's $1.2b funding to councils for the Three Waters assets. Video / Mark Mitchell

With the Government moving to make good on its campaign pledge to scrap Labour’s Three Waters reforms and move ahead with its own, attention is moving to how much money was spent, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics