Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Nine-year battle for fiscal hole unit ends as Act and NZ First block Nicola Willis’ proposal

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says she tried to get her proposal for a costings unit across the line. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says she tried to get her proposal for a costings unit across the line. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand will not be getting a publicly funded body to cost political parties’ election promises for the 2026 election after Act and NZ First shot down a proposal to create one at Cabinet on Monday.

The decision brings an end to a nine-year fight to create a publicly funded

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics