PM Chris Hipkins and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty scrap a major part of the unpopular Three Waters reforms, ditching the four mega entities that would have delivered Three Waters services to households. Video / Mark Mitchell

The government will repeal Labour’s controversial Three Waters reforms early next year as it starts on the detailed work for its own plans for water reforms, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says.

Brown said Cabinet has now agreed to introduce the legislation to repeal the former Labour Government’s Three Waters law in the early stages of next year. It was one of the items on the 100 Days programme.

Brown said the government was now working on the details around its new regime, which he was confident would both ensure good water quality and issues around the costs to households and ratepayers of bringing the country’s water infrastructure up to scratch.

He said the law to repeal the Three Waters reforms would include a provision to address the immediate challenges faced by councils, which were currently preparing 2024-2034 long-term plans under the previous government’s settings.

It would allow them flexibility in setting those plans.

The Bill will also disestablish the new Northland and Auckland Water Services Entity, halting any further spending and work in setting up that body. That was due to come into effect by July this year – the first of the 10 water entities under Three Waters.

“I am writing to Mayors and council chief executives today informing them of our decisions on the way forward, including key principles of the Government’s Local Water Done Well policy which has now started for further development, with key decisions planned for early next year,” Brown said.

National’s proposal will allow councils to voluntarily amalgamate their water services and expected that to happen in areas where it made economic sense to do so.

“It’s clear the previous government’s approach of removing community control of water assets and prescribing co-governance was hugely unpopular and proposed a one-size-fits-all approach to water services delivery.

“The Coalition Government will instead implement a new regime which recognises the importance of local decision-making and flexibility for communities and councils to determine how their water services will be delivered in future. We will do this while ensuring a strong emphasis on meeting rules for water quality and long-term investment in infrastructure.”

The repeal is not expected to come without a cost: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon recently said one of the costs would be paying out contractors who had been taken on for a fixed period of time.

Funding for the water regulator in the Three Waters reforms which National did intend to keep will also dry up next year, further fuelling a debate over “fiscal cliffs”.

The funding is for the Commerce Commission to create an economic regulator for Labour’s Three Waters entities. The regulator would ensure the new entities do not abuse their monopoly position. Labour gave the regulator transitional funding of $3.9 million over two years, but this runs out at the end of next June.

The former Labour Government’s Three Waters approach was aimed at addressing the cost to ratepayers of water infrastructure improvements by setting up 10 water entities around New Zealand.

Those entities were to have been owned by councils via a shareholding.

The model contained some co-governance measures: every territorial authority under an entity would be represented on the regional representative group, together with an equal number of mana whenua representatives. That co-governance arrangement was retained after Labour altered its original plan, but was subject to ongoing opposition from National and Act.

Those groups would provide oversight of the entities, which have no co-government requirement and would be run professionally.

Labour’s legislation also allowed for entities to merge if they wished, while laying out financing backstop arrangements - such as a dedicated Water Services Entities Funding Agency, collaboration and funding obligations over the establishment periods.

The Three Waters reforms were meant to help local councils deal with the cost of investment in water infrastructure - estimated to be about $130 billion-$185 billion over the next 30 years.