In their first liquidator’s report, Mason-Thomas and Meltzer said directors had taken multiple reviews and restructures of the company’s business.

“However, since 2020 and Covid, the declining student population and adverse economic climate have contributed to difficult trading conditions.

“After careful consideration and taking professional advice, the directors have recommended to the shareholders that the appropriate decision is to place the company in liquidation.”

Companies Office records show Michael Ferrand, David Fulton, Christiana Malone and Michael Moynahan are directors of the company.

The company is owned by AUSA Investment Trust, a registered charity to support the Auckland University Students’ Association.

The liquidator’s said they are seeking a sale of the business as a preferred option for realising the company’s assets.

According to the liquidator’s report, UBIQ owes $154,919 in wages and holiday pay.

Inland Revenue is owed over $28,000 in GST and employee deductions.

Unsecured creditors, including trade creditors are owed $586,526, while holders of gift cards and credits are owed an estimated $150,000.

The liquidators said holders of gift cards and credits should contact them for a claim form for those amounts to be considered unsecured creditor claims.

Creditors include Westpac New Zealand, Auckland Transport, Cambridge University Press, Nationwide Book Distributors, Penguin Random House NZ and Scholastic NZ.

The liquidators report said UBIQ had assets of $496,021 cash at the bank. It also has stock on hand with a book value of $611,660 and fixed assets estimated at $142,096.

Around $99,946 is still to be collected from debtors.

The University of Auckland’s second semester begins on July 21.

