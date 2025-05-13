Advertisement
Capital Markets: New Zealand space race rockets ahead

By Grant Bradley
Space Minister Judith Collins speaks at the Space Foundation Space Symposium in the US last year.

  • The space and advanced aviation sectors added over $2.5 billion to the economy last year, supporting 12,000 jobs with 27 companies based here.
  • New Zealand was the first country to establish a private launch range and was the third-most prolific launching country in 2024.
  • New laws will deter foreign interference in the space industry, with penalties for non-compliance.

After waiting for a Christchurch to Brisbane flight to pass, amateur rocketeers created history from a farm in Canterbury – and helped amplify the growing reputation of New Zealand’s capability in space.

The April 19 launch by the New Zealand Rocketry Association was believed to be the first amateur effort

