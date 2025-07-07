Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

Shareholder sues former SkyCity executives after fines by casino regulators

Matt Nippert
By
Business Investigations Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

SkyCity, which last year settled with casino regulators over anti-money laundering breaches, is facing legal action from a shareholder over tens of millions of dollars in fines paid. Photo / NZME

SkyCity, which last year settled with casino regulators over anti-money laundering breaches, is facing legal action from a shareholder over tens of millions of dollars in fines paid. Photo / NZME

Former executives and a director of SkyCity Entertainment Group are being sued in Sydney by a disgruntled shareholder claiming they were responsible for adverse findings and fines by Australasian casino regulators.

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported the proposed suit this morning, with funders Litigation Capital Management claiming it would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies