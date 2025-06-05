SkyCity’s claim alleges breaches of contract, including those which caused the fire, constituted gross negligence, and/or a persistent, flagrant or wilful neglect to carry out obligations under the building works contract.

SkyCity claims that it is entitled under the contract to liquidated damages of over $330m from Fletcher.

“SkyCity has attempted to resolve these claims by agreement with Fletcher but has been unable to do so.”

SkyCity CEO Jason Walbridge said the project was significantly delayed.

Walbridge on Hobson St outside the headquarters of the business. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“The NZICC was originally scheduled to take approximately three years to build, and it has now taken almost ten.

“This is a project of key importance not only for SkyCity but also Auckland and the wider New Zealand economy.

“We remain confident in our opening date of February 2026 and expect the building to be handed over to us in the second half of this year,” he said.

Fletcher is due to finish the work at the end of this month.

Wallbridge said his company was preparing for the handover.

“We are ramping up for opening with recruitment for key positions already underway and exciting plans to celebrate finally being able to open our doors and welcome visitors to enjoy the world-class experience we will have on offer”.

SkyCity said it will keep the market informed on this matter in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

Fletcher said it had already paid significant liquidated damages to SkyCity for delays.

“Accordingly, Fletcher Construction will vigorously defend itself against the SkyCity claim for further liquidated damages beyond the capped amount provided for in the building works contract. Whilst the delivery of the NZICC project has suffered from a number of challenges, including as a consequence of the fire and Covid-related impacts, Fletcher Building rejects absolutely that it has breached its contract with SkyCity in the manner alleged,” it said today.

Fletcher confirmed that it had completed the construction work and its focus was now on remediating defects and, seeking to work collaboratively with SkyCity, completing the complex commissioning processes and securing required council sign-offs.

Fletcher Building anticipates handing over the site to enable SkyCity to commence its operational readiness activities during the second half of 2025, in preparation for SkyCity’s announced opening next February.

