Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property
Updated

SkyCity Entertainment Group suing Fletcher Building for $330m over NZICC

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

SkyCity's chairman and new CEO take us inside its troubled Convention Centre project and discuss its other disappointments. Video / Ben Dickens, Alyse Wright, Carson Bluck

SkyCity is suing Fletcher Building and the Fletcher Construction Company for $330 million, saying it had taken 10 years instead of three to build the New Zealand International Convention Centre.

In an NZX notice issued today, SkyCity explained the action.

The claim seeks damages for losses incurred by SkyCity arising

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property