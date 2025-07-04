Advertisement
European ESG rebrand challenges NZ ethical investing norms – Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
NZ Herald
European stock exchanges are redefining ESG to include defence under "energy, security and geostrategy". Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Fran O'Sullivan
THE FACTS

  • European stock exchanges have redefined ESG investing as “energy, security and geostrategy” to boost defence companies.
  • Euronext aims to limit exclusions on defence firms, challenging traditional ESG ratings and ethical investing.
  • Nato’s allies have committed to investing 5% of GDP annually on core defence requirements and defence and security-related spending by 2035

New Zealand company directors take note: European stock exchanges have kicked the traditional definition of ESG investing to the curb, rebranding it as “energy, security and geostrategy”.

That’s the upshot of the determined political push under way to boost European defence companies and reduce Nato’s reliance on US

