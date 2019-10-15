From inside its grey corporate headquarters in Aschheim outside Munich, Wirecard projects an image of one of Germany's leading business success stories, a fintech champion to rival software giant SAP.

After a decade of breakneck growth, Wirecard has become a favourite among investors, with a market capitalisation greater than Deutsche Bank, placing the company in the prestigious Dax 30 index.

Yet Wirecard's seemingly irresistible rise has been plagued by intermittent controversy about its accounting and business practices.

Earlier this year, white-collar crime investigators raided Wirecard's offices in Singapore multiple times in connection with allegations that sales and profits were invented

