"One more effort . . . find that beat!" shouts Cody Rigsby, a Peloton instructor, from the 22-inch screen of one of the company's US$2245 ($3542) exercise bikes.

The seven-year-old exercise company is now also trying to work investors into a lather after filing for an initial public offering later this year on the Nasdaq that it hopes will raise at least US$500 million.

Peloton's US$4 billion valuation, at the time of its last fundraise, rests on the idea that it does not just sell fashionable bikes, but that it is a media company, a Netflix of exercise, pumping out live and pre-recorded content

