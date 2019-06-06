COMMENT:

In recent weeks bond and equity markets have been telling stories that were essentially irreconcilable.

While stocks exuded relentless optimism, bond yields plummeted in a recession-obsessed nervous swoon.

By last week 10-year US Treasuries were offering yields well below that of three-month bills — an inversion of the normal yield curve that has historically been a good guide to the risk of a recession.

Then equity investors finally twigged, with a little help from Donald Trump's decision to extend the trade war from China to Mexico. Risk appetite vanished, the debt and equity stories converged and the S&P 500

