Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

What does a Joe Biden presidency mean for the world?

8 minutes to read

President-elect Joe Biden. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By: Katrina Manson, Aime Williams and Michael Peel

Joe Biden has promised to put an end to Donald Trump's isolationist, disruptive approach to global relations.

But a Biden administration bid to restore American leadership will require time and political capital at a time

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.