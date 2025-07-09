Having heritage status can mean a property is classified as sensitive.
But because only the fake front is listed, it doesn’t meet the threshold – because it’s too small, at only 759sq m.
“So this is below the area threshold. This is despite the fact that the wider property being sold including other land exceeds the area threshold.”
A foreigner could buy without needing to make an OIO application, it said.
Thornton said that in 2013, he and Alexis Thornton and James and Fleur Jenneson bought the hotel, established in 1863.
It has a global clientele.
“The hotel attracts a mix of local, domestic and international visitors drawn to it’s rustic charm, authentic historic character, excellent food and beautifully maintained expansive beer garden,” advertising for the property says.
No real estate agents were needed to sell the place: “I’m the best salesperson for the hotel after owning it for a long time,” Thornton said.