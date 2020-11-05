Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: Has Big Tech won 2020?

5 minutes to read

The tech companies seem to have got through this election without seriously blotting their copybooks. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By: Richard Waters

OPINION:

And 2020 has been won by . . . Big Tech?

Events of the past week — a blowout earnings season, followed by close US elections — might well have capped a remarkable year for the leading US

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.