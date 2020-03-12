Investors and analysts are warning about deepening cracks in the world's largest government bond market.

Strange patterns have started to emerge, such as drops in the price of US Treasuries — a traditional haven —

How did we get here?

Who is at risk?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What has changed?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What could happen next?

How big is this trade?

What can be done about it?

Will it be enough?